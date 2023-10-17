User Reddit with the nickname throwra_Level-Exam shared a story about how, after checking surveillance cameras, she learned an unpleasant fact about her daughter’s friend.

The author of the post said that her 18-year-old daughter is friends with a classmate and over the past few months has begun to invite her home more often to do homework together. After one of the visits of her daughter’s friend, the woman noticed that a wristwatch worth 4.9 thousand dollars had disappeared from the house.

“After I looked all over the house looking for a clock, I decided to check the security cameras. She (daughter’s friend – approx. “Tapes.ru”) took them,” said throwra_Level-Exam. The woman reported the unpleasant discovery to her daughter and learned from her that this was not the first time the girl had stolen something from their home. It turned out that before this, a friend had already stolen gold earrings and a necklace from her daughter.

The woman admitted that she did not want to contact the police because she was afraid of ruining the girl’s life. “She stole things from us worth almost six thousand dollars, this is wrong. But she is young and we want to give her a chance,” she explained. The user added that she wants to talk to the girl’s parents, but doesn’t know how to do it without them being offended.

In the comments, the woman was assured that there could be nothing offensive in her address to the girl’s relatives. Users advised showing them the CCTV footage. In their opinion, if the girl’s parents do not react to what happened, the narrator should contact the police.

Earlier, a woman talked about how, having learned the unpleasant truth about her mother-in-law, she forbade her to communicate with her grandson. She found out that the grandmother had repeatedly promised the boy that she would take him away from his mother.