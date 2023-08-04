The head of the guerrilla delegation, Pablo Beltrán, and the president of the Latin American country, Gustavo Petro, show their harmony in an act to mark the start of the ceasefire agreed for six months
Friday, August 4, 2023, 7:04 p.m.
«On behalf of the leadership of the ELN I bring a very fraternal, patriotic and peace greeting. That’s why they sent me here.” The head of the National Liberation Army delegation, Pablo Beltrán, began his speech on Thursday with these words during the constitution…
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#ELN #focuses #challenge #peace #participation #Colombian #society
Leave a Reply