Luis Miguel has returned to waste energy on stage after four years of silence. The Mexican interpreter sang on Thursday night before the more than 15,000 people who packed the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires (Argentina), the first of the 66 concerts that will take him to four countries in America over the next few months. More rejuvenated, but the suit and toupee that characterized him in his last performances, El Sol —as he is popularly known— began the concert with the shouts of the public and with one of his iconic songs, It will be that you do not love me.

A group of fans waited for the musician at the luxurious Faena hotel where he is staying hoping to see him arrive while others anticipated the crowd that last night attended the Movistar Arena for the first of the 10 recitals he will offer in the Argentine capital. El Sol seeks to make up for the controversy that surrounded him on his last tour, which ended in November 2019 in Las Vegas, overshadowed by delays, his absence on stage and some songs that he left unfinished. He appeared on stage and the 15,000 concertgoers—mostly women—exploded with euphoria when they heard the first chords of It will be that you do not love me. It was the first of a long 50 hits that Luis Miguel sang while images of his more than three decades were projected on stage.

Gentle, guilty or not and Until you forget me were part of the first part of the concert, where the public also enjoyed interpretations of emblematic tangos performed by the Mexican as By a headin which a couple danced on stage.

At 53 years old, Luis Miguel has a large loyal following in Buenos Aires, where he appeared for the first time as a teenager on a television show. The fans who have followed him since his early days have been joined in recent years by those who discovered him from the popular autobiographical series about his life (Luis Miguel: the series).

Thursday’s was one of the 10 dates he will perform at the Movistar Arena, where he will perform until August 18. Argentina is going through a difficult economic situation, but the high ticket prices were not an obstacle for those of the first recital to sell out in minutes and for those that were added to do so at the same speed. In total about 150,000 people will attend one of the musical shows of the year.

His image, more rejuvenated than in his last performance, has also aroused the unknown and the theories in networks, which come to ask if it is really the singer: “He does not look like him or sheath”, “That is not Luis Miguel”, “I feel like he is like the fifth Luis Miguel I know”. The interpreter was immersed in other controversies during his last tour: due to his physical exhaustion, the low expectations in some of his performances and the accusations that he arrived on stage drunk. His followers also pointed out in networks what they saw as a sign of love between the musician and his current partner, Paloma Cuevas. The last of the songs of the night was that of Cucurrucucu dove. Although the song was performed normally, the shouts of “Paloma, Paloma” at the end of the song aroused the public’s suspicions.

The announcement of his return to the stage sparked madness on the internet. It was enough for him to upload an image with four words (“Luis Miguel. Tour 2023”) to go viral again. That madness went further when he announced the dates of the tour, having to gradually add more concerts to supply his followers. In the coming months —he plans to finish the tour on December 18 in Guadalajara— he will have 66 performances; in 64 dates, the tickets are sold out. On August 21 he will travel to Chile, where he will perform another 10 times at the Movistar Arena, but this time in Santiago de Chile.

