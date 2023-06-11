Russian Defense Minister Shoigu presented the highest awards to the participants of the special operation

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented the highest state awards to the Russian military who took part in the special operation in Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, June 11, by the defense department in its Telegram channel.

As noted, Shoigu presented the Gold Star medals to servicemen who showed heroism during the military defense. Thus, tank commander senior sergeant Mykola Matrenitsky, thanks to whose actions the offensive of superior Ukrainian forces in one of the directions was restrained, as well as company commander senior lieutenant Nursultan Mussagaleev, who, together with his colleagues, entered into an unequal battle with the enemy, destroyed 19 pieces of his equipment and forced him to retreat.

“The country has appreciated your merits. I am sure that you will continue to faithfully serve our country, our Fatherland and people,” Shoigu said during the ceremony.

