They resume the electoral debate with the third thematic block: the welfare state. They can deal with issues of education, health, inequality rates. Here María Marín will have half the time. In this block, the journalist Jaime Ferrán will ask the questions.

-Explain to the people of Murcia how they are going to get the Region out of first place in the ranking of school dropouts

-How do they deal with early childhood education?

-How we put an end to waiting lists in health

– Is the minimum insertion income insufficient? Does it reach everyone?

-Does the Region of Murcia have a sufficient network of residences? How would they increase the birth rate?