In yet another disagreement between the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the second richest man in the country, Germán Larrea, this Friday the Government has ordered the expropriation of a railway section until now under a concession from Grupo México, owned by Larrea . A section of the Ferrosur railway in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, has been considered “of public utility” and transferred to a government entity called Ferrocarril del Istmo de Tehuantepec that will be operated by the Armed Forces, according to the order published in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Grupo México has reported that armed personnel from the Secretary of the Navy occupied the Ferrosur facilities in the Coatzacoalcos-Medias Aguas section since the early hours of this Friday. “The surprising and unusual takeover of the facilities by the Armed Forces is being analyzed by Grupo México Transportes, its investors and advisors. The company will continue to provide the service to its users without any affectation for the moment, only with the surveillance of the Armed Forces and timely information will be provided on the actions to follow,” the firm commented in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The decree, which affects 120 kilometers of the 1,500 kilometers of railway, was signed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this Friday, one day after issuing another order that designates some of his emblematic public works of national security and public interest among which includes the Tehuantepec Isthmus Corridor, a work that intends to detonate the States of Veracruz and Oaxaca and where the section in dispute was a stone in the road.

In the decree ordering the temporary and immediate occupation of this section, the Government argues that it is necessary that the railway sections that run from Medias Aguas to Coatzacoalcos, from El Chapo to Coatzacoalcos and from Hibueras to Minatitlán remain in charge of the military company. , Ferrocarril del Istmo de Tehuantepec, since they are ideal for a direct and dynamic railway operation for the movement of trains. “The Secretary of the Navy integrated the temporary occupation file, which contains the technical opinion that justifies the causes of public utility and national security and that, therefore, the immediate temporary occupation of the assets and rights object of the concession is appropriate. granted to Ferrosur”, he refers.

The Government does not rule out paying compensation for this action, but warns that it will be compensation at market value and its payment will be made to those who legally prove their right to the areas and surfaces indicated in this decree.

This blow to Larrea’s businesses occurs on the eve of the announcement of the buyer of Banamex, a transaction valued at more than 7,000 million dollars, where the strongest bidder is precisely the millionaire tycoon. According to analysts, the negotiations between Citi and Grupo México are in their final stage. In addition, this same week, President López Obrador met behind closed doors with the mining businessman on two occasions.

The expropriation order adds to a series of disagreements that date back more than five years. Larrea was one of the businessmen who in the 2018 elections called not to vote for the then Morena candidate. In response, once in power, the president has frequently recalled the Grupo México scandals: from the tragedy in Pasta de Conchos —in which 65 miners died— in 2006, to the fatal spill from a mine in Cananea, Sonora, in 2014. The latest episodes in this series of disagreements have been the changes to the mining and railway laws promoted by this government and by the ruling Morena party, now under the caveat that this government will promote its priority works and consider “national security”, Ferrosur’s concessions in Veracruz have been called into question.

