Starfield is coming and Bethesda Game Studios is doing a big job to build the anticipation. In particular Todd Howard is very active with interviews and statements, such as the one made to the microphones of IGN.com, in which he said he was curious to know how long it will take players to discover some of the secrets of the game.

The subject was brought up when the interviewer asked Howard about the possibility of random events in Starfield, such as theunicorn easter egg of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Howard then confirmed the presence of these elements: “I don’t want to anticipate what they are, but they will be there. We like this stuff. And we have some really special ones in this game that I think… I’m really curious to see how long after launch of the game it will take people to discover them.”

So, as is the tradition of Bethesda games, even in Starfield there will be many surprises and secrets and probably in the coming years, every now and then some unpublished ones will emerge, as happened for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Think for example of the necromancer chicken from Skyrim, or the corpse from Fallout 76 that hid a reference to the song “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer” by George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

After all, there is certainly room for surprises in Starfield, considering the approximately one thousand planets that can be visited and the cities rebuilt in the game.