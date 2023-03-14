The Elder Scrolls Online RPG content year begins with the release of Scribes of Fate DLC and Update 37 for PC and Mac. Scribes of Fate introduces two new four-player PvE dungeons, Bal Sunnar and Scrivener’s Hall . Players will discover two stories to begin Shadow’s adventure in Morrowind, leading up to the upcoming Necrom Prologue and Necrom Chapter later this year. Both dungeons are playable on Normal, Veteran, and Hard difficulty, and each mode offers rewards and achievements, including six new item sets, two monster sets, and a host of collectibles including a new skin, emote, and more. . Along with the DLC, Update 37 will also arrive for the base game. This new update is free for all ESO players and introduces a number of changes and improvements. For example, a new accessibility feature (screen narration), a new cosmetic tool (hide back) obtainable in the upcoming Jesters Festival in-game event this month, and various quality improvements to the house system. The Elder Scrolls Online: Scribes of Fate and the free update 37 for the base game are both available on PC and Mac, arriving March 28 on Xbox and PlayStation.