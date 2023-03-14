“The last of us” premiered its finale on HBO Max and left death, action and, above all, hope for the arrival of a second season. Fans are more than anxious to see return to Peter Pascal and Bella Ramsey as joel and Ellie, especially after chapter nine of the streaming series has left an end open to more surprises for the future. Will the creators choose to renew the plot or leave it unfinished? Next, we tell you more details.

Will there be season 2 of “The last of us”?

In case you didn’t know, “The last of us” was renewed for a second installment immediately after its first two chapters were a resounding success.

“After pulling off this unforgettable first season, I can’t wait to see this team outdo itself again with season two.” confirmed the head of HBO Drama Series and Films, Francesca Orsi, in words shared by People earlier this year.

"The last of us" does not stop surprising fans thanks to the role of Bella Ramsey. Photo: Composition LR/ HBO

When does “The last of us 2” premiere?

With the quick confirmation of a second season of “The last of us”, the producers of the series will possibly get down to business sooner rather than later. In fact, the Collider portal spoke with Peter Pascal and, although he first joked about giving details, he later anticipated when the recordings of the following season could begin.

“In the year 2023? Oh, what station are we in now? Are we entering spring? After these comments, he with some irony said the following: “Yes, there is a possibility. Yes.” Unfortunately, this is the only detail that is known regarding the dates of the second season.

Even so, it is possible to predict that the series could return by the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025.

"The last of us" is one of the most famous series on HBO Max. Photo: Composition LR/HBO Max

What would “The last of us” season 2 be about?

Although it was revealed that “The last of us” will have a second season at the beginning of this year, the truth is that few details have been shared regarding the story it will tell. However, the show’s showrunners, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, hinted that it is likely to narrate the contents of the second game in the video game saga.

While “The Last of Us: Part II” marks the end of the franchise in video games, more seasons may be needed to portray the narrative on the HBO Max show. “Probably, the amount of story remaining (in “The last of us: part II) would take us more than one season to tell,” Mazin said in statements shared by Collider.