Despite new openings that seemed to have been created with Phil Spencer’s elusive answers, it seems that Microsoft intends to maintain The Elder Scrolls 6 aXbox and PC exclusiveaccording to some documents internals that were revealed after the trial with the FTC over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The issue had already been aired in recent months, as well as the fact that practically all new games from the Bethesda and ZeniMax groups would have been Xbox exclusives in Microsoft’s plans, despite the famous communication on the evaluation “case by case“. However, the fact that Spencer recently reiterated the fact that he had not yet made a clear decision and wanted to evaluate each game on its own had made us think about the fact that The Elder Scrolls 6 could also arrive on PlayStation.

According to Microsoft documents released in recent hours by Stephen Totilo of Axios, but dating back to the trial with the FTC on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seems that The Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as an Xbox and PC exclusive.