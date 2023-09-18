Despite new openings that seemed to have been created with Phil Spencer’s elusive answers, it seems that Microsoft intends to maintain The Elder Scrolls 6 aXbox and PC exclusiveaccording to some documents internals that were revealed after the trial with the FTC over the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
The issue had already been aired in recent months, as well as the fact that practically all new games from the Bethesda and ZeniMax groups would have been Xbox exclusives in Microsoft’s plans, despite the famous communication on the evaluation “case by case“. However, the fact that Spencer recently reiterated the fact that he had not yet made a clear decision and wanted to evaluate each game on its own had made us think about the fact that The Elder Scrolls 6 could also arrive on PlayStation.
According to Microsoft documents released in recent hours by Stephen Totilo of Axios, but dating back to the trial with the FTC on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, it seems that The Elder Scrolls 6 is planned as an Xbox and PC exclusive.
Microsoft documents aim for exclusivity
The issue is clearly visible in the summary table on the management of Bethesda gamesbut it is also referred to quite clearly in an official communication from Microsoft to the trial.
The period contains some censorship, but the meaning seems to be easily interpretable: “The Elder Scrolls 6, which probably will not be released on another [censura]will probably only be released on Xbox and PC”. We then read that the game is not multiplayer and will not have cross-play.
The documents also read that the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 is scheduled from 2026 onwardsalthough Phil Spencer has previously predicted a wait of “at least 5 years” from 2022 to see him, therefore placing him from 2027 onwards.
