‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres its 307th episode of season 10. In the trailer you can see how Diego Montalbán will use Dalila to start making Francesca jealous with the aim of getting her back with him. Likewise, in Las Nuevas Lomas, Dr. Cortez will begin to frequent Macarena. ‘Mike’, after finding out about this, knows that his competition is now July’s friend. On the other hand, at breakfast time, all the Gonzales were surprised to see ‘Charito’s’ transformation. Apparently, this time, the clothing will be the surprise.

In this new chapter that will launch ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ we will be able to see that, because of love, many will lose their minds. If you want to see what will happen in episode 307 of the Peruvian series, be sure to read this note so you know all the details and don’t miss the premiere.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 307 of ‘At the bottom there is room’

When does chapter 307 of ‘At the bottom there is room 10’ come out?

Chapter 307 of ‘At the bottom there is room’ premieres TODAY, September 18, 2023.As seen in the trailer, Diego will receive Kimberly’s mother with flowers and champagne in full view of Peter. Furthermore, Dr. Cortez and ‘Maca’ see each other more and more, while ‘Mike’ intends to declare war on him. On the other hand, ‘Charito’ feels something running through his veins when he wakes up. The surprise came from the Gonzales.

What time to watch episode 307 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

‘In the background there is site 2023′ is broadcast on the screens of channel 4, or better known as América TV, from 8:40 p.m. m. On the other hand, if you are not in national territory and do not want to miss this exciting chapter, we leave you the schedules, according to the countries where ‘AFHS’ is shared.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 pm in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 pm in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 pm in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

On which channel to watch episode 307 of ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’?

‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 307, will be available for viewing through America TV.This successful Peruvian series, which has dominated television screens for the last decade, airs live after the competition show ‘Esto es guerra’ and just before ‘Luz de luna 3’.

How to watch ‘At the bottom there is room’ 10×307?

If you are part of the public of‘There is room at the bottom’that you can’t seeAmerica TVthe series and you don’t want to miss it, you have the option to do it for free and online through the official website of the television channel. Additionally, in the appAmerica TV GOyou can enjoy all the episodes you have missed and stay up to date with the premieres throughout the week.

Who makes up the cast of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

Mónica Sánchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalbán

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Koky’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

