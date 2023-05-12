Finally, the vehicles circulate again on the El Paraje bridge. The viaduct over the Segura river, between the municipalities of Alguazas and Molina de Segura, came back into service this Friday, once the repair works for the damage caused by the DANA in September 2019 were completed. Since then, three years and eight months, time in which it has not been possible to travel through this infrastructure.

The cold drop that affected the Region of Murcia on September 12, 13 and 14, 2019 caused the Segura river to rise as it passed through the towns of Molina de Segura and Alguazas, with the water level reaching the level of the board of the El Paraje bridge, which connects both municipalities. As a consequence of the action of the water, the bridge was displaced from its supports and its foundations eroded and undermined, forcing its immediate closure for safety reasons.

In view of this, the Molina de Segura City Council, in coordination with the Alguazas Town Hall, drew up a repair project for the El Paraje bridge, which included the necessary actions to underpin the foundation and replace its supports, with the aim of putting it back into service, as well as increasing the hydraulic capacity of the Segura River as it passes through the area surrounding the bridge. Thus, the channel was widened 50 meters upstream and downstream of the bridge, following the indications of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation.

The works began on November 14, 2022 and have finished this week. The investment made, which includes both the projects and previous studies as well as the works, is around 600,000 euros.