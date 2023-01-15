The EL DEBATE Sports Club, one of the most traditional and functional buildings in the City of Los Mochis, once again opens its doors to local sports.

After a few years of being used solely for the training of the Social School of Soccer EL DEBATEthe facilities once again receive official matches from the local leagues.

The Youth B and First Youth categories They held some of their matches on the field that has natural grass.

The objective of the sports promotion department of EL DEBATE is to make the facilities more useful They have courts for different disciplines, such as baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball and tennis.

With the upcoming return of the traditional Los Barrios Tournamentsthe Deportivo will be flooded with athletes of all ages who will be able to enjoy the facilities while enjoying their favorite sport.

The Club becomes an excellent option for the different leagues that require new spaces due to the demand generated by a purely sporting society in Mochi.