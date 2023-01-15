Construction | Olympic champion Samppa Lajunen started from scratch – now his company manages more than 150 million assets

Triple Olympic champion Sampa Lajunen investment businesses are doing well. On Wednesday, Jyväskyläinen presented to the media The Hotel Maria, which is being completed in Kruununhaka, Helsinki, which has been under construction for over two years.

Lajunen was restrained and matter-of-fact during the presentation ceremony and the hotel tour, but a certain pride was also noticeable.

Samppa Lajunen presented the hotel project to the media on Wednesday.

The hotel being built on four old valuable properties is still mostly construction land, but the top hotel is scheduled to open its doors to customers in December of this year.

Lajunen’s investment company Samla Capital acquired the properties for 15 million euros in 2020.

Read more: A new hotel is opening in Helsinki: It aims for “ultra luxury”

Lajunen is 43 years old, but has already managed to do a lot in business life. He ended his top career at an exceptionally young age, already 24 years old. The new goals were clear. Jyväskyläinen graduated with a master’s degree in economics. He later founded Samla Capital.

“In 2015, I started from scratch and founded the company alone,” says Lajunen.

The company currently manages assets of EUR 155 million.

The investment and the ongoing hotel project have offered Lajusen exactly the kind of challenges he likes.

“The goals have been made to be exceeded. I have gained a lot of motivation in my work by setting my goals a little higher than average. I get tremendous satisfaction from being successful.”

Sampa Lajunen doesn’t really remember his sports career.

The completed The Hotel Maria is described as very high-class. It offers luxury accommodation, which Lajunen did not enjoy during his sports career.

Lajunen recalls that during his sports career, he spent around 80 nights away from home every year in different accommodation places because of competitions or camps.

“During the sports season, we went ahead of the price. We spent a lot of time camping in Vuokatti – and there is nothing wrong with the place. In East Germany, I sometimes experienced interesting places to stay. At the other end is Switzerland. Eurosport organized a sports gala, and the organizers gave the best hotel.”

For his current hotel project, Lajunen toured European metropolises, getting to know the local luxury hotels. The purpose has not been to copy things, but to get influences and apply things to suit Finland.

“A dozen of the best hotels came knocking in London, also in Paris.”

Sports to the followers, Lajunen will always remain a great Olympic champion, but he himself has taken a considerable distance from his top career. He talks about it when asked, but doesn’t really bring it up.

“It is important not to live in the past and let the past determine the present. As an athlete, I sought challenges, and of course there are plenty of them in this business as well,” says Lajunen.

Samppa Lajunen won three golds in the combined event in Salt Lake City 2002. In the previous Olympic Games in Nagano 1998, he won two silver medals.

“I don’t really remember my sports days, but others know them. It’s good to think about what you’ve learned from that sports experience and how you can use it later in life.”

Lajunen separately lists passion, goal-setting and hard work, which fill the boxes both in his past and in his current life.

“A bench athlete usually only sees the competitive situation, its peak moment. Most of the hard work is done at other times. It’s the same in this business.”

Read more: Samppa Lajunen made an unusual decision at the age of 24, found reasonable grounds for the existence of God and is now a businessman running a million-dollar business

The hotel project there have been many challenges. Samla Capital acquired four valuable properties in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. In February of last year, Russia attacked Ukraine, which has also been reflected in the world’s economic markets.

“We have been able to experience all the possible difficulties that acquiring a hotel can face. The war has pushed the world economy into inflation. The price of construction has risen and the availability of goods has become more difficult,” says Lajunen.

Still, he hasn’t fallen into despair or depression.

“All jobs involve basic drilling. The key question is what to do in the face of challenges.”

Entrepreneur Samppa Lajunen says that he spends time with his family as much as possible.

Lajunen also reminds that he is not alone in the project.

“Even though I was an individual athlete as an athlete, I needed a team around me to reach the top of the world. This Hotel Maria is not only Samppa Lajunen’s project, but a lot of top people have been involved.”

The budget of the hotel’s construction project is more than 100 million euros. According to Lajunen, the budget has risen due to the challenges “as much as the general price level”.

External associates the idea of ​​a million-dollar business with extreme stress and an endless rush, but Lajunen has been able to maintain a balance between his work and his private life.

“When I work as an entrepreneur, I can greatly influence how much I make with my choices. In the long run, it is important that there is a balance in life: that work does not take up too much of a part. If private life suffers, it can be reflected in work as well.”

Lajuse, who lives in Jyväskylä with his family, has four sons, the youngest of whom is 7 and the oldest is 15.

“Nowadays, I try to be at home as much as possible, since I’m a family man.”

The Olympic champion still looks quite fit. How does he take care of his health these days, and what is his relationship with elite sports?

“I would like to move more than I do. I prioritize family and work. I might go jogging sometimes, and in the summer I play golf. I rarely follow elite sports these days. I follow superficially, quickly browsing, to see where we are going,” says Lajunen.