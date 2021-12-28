In a statement, the Public Prosecution indicated that it had received a report that an employee jumped from the third floor of a private company in the Fifth Settlement in New Cairo, and his death during his transfer to the hospital, so investigations were launched.

The prosecution moved to discuss the body of the employee, called “Nour El-Din”, and found out the injuries, and reviewed clips recorded by the company’s monitoring machines that showed the deceased ascending to the third floor and jumping from a height.

The Public Prosecution also asked witnesses to the incident and some of the family of the deceased, and they confirmed the same story.

The Public Prosecution ordered the assignment of a forensic physician to perform an autopsy on the dead body, stating the injuries, how they occurred, and the cause of death, and assigned the police to investigate the incident and whether there was a criminal suspicion in it.

The prosecution stated that “some people preferred to speak on television programs and on various social networking sites about the circumstances of the incident and did not testify before the competent investigation authority, but rather touched on matters that are subject to investigations and not subject to deliberation, motivated by emotion, or seeking other goals and symptoms.”

The Public Prosecution confirmed that its investigations into the incident to date were not interrupted by the reasons that prompted the deceased to commit suicide, and only concluded that he threw himself from a height in the aforementioned company, stressing that there is no truth that was recently raised by the occurrence of a fire that damaged what was recorded by the company’s monitoring machines.

And she stressed that she had obtained those recordings before the rumor was raised, and that she is continuing her investigations to prove whether there is a criminal suspicion in the death incident or not, and if it ends in its absence – which is most likely what the investigations have reached to date – there is no criminal scope to search for the reasons that It pushed the deceased to commit suicide, and it is not permissible for others to engage in an argument without benefit or return except to hurt the feelings of the deceased’s relatives.

The Public Prosecution called on everyone, especially the media, not to pay attention to those who provide inaccurate information related to the incident, to avoid delving into circumstances whose origin is the subject of investigations, and to adhere only to what the Public Prosecution announces of data and information about it, in order to preserve public peace, and to preserve the investigations and their proper conduct.