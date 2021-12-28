Movies 70 is the only number to be premiered all over Finland

The premieres of the film will be either on December 29 or January 28, depending on Finland’s various interest rate restrictions.

Cinemas has been closed in several localities due to strict corona restrictions, and this means changes to the planned premieres of the films.

Domestic 70 is just a number The premiere of the film was supposed to be all over Finland tomorrow, Wednesday.

The premiere is even more expected than usual, as it has already had to be postponed many times due to restrictions. Johanna Vuoksenmaan the film was originally supposed to get its premiere in the intermission in 2020.

Even now, however, the premiere is not possible in places where theaters are closed.

The movie gets however, its premiere in stages. 70 is just a number will premiere tomorrow, December 29, in the locations where cinemas will remain open. In these locations, cinemas can choose to run screenings of the film.

The film will be seen tomorrow in Hämeenlinna, Jyväskylä, Kotka, Lappeenranta, Seinäjoki and Kajaani. You can check the current situation in the localities at nytleffaan.fi.

70 is just a number The distribution of the film will expand nationwide on Friday, January 28, when the film’s producer Dionysos Film and distributor Nordisk Film hope that all cinemas will be open again.

70 is just a number is a film directed by Johanna Vuoksenmaa, in the lead role of which the singer Seija Kuulana is seen Hannele Lauri. The film stars several stars of the Finnish music world in cameo roles.

In addition to Lauri, the key roles are Marja Packalén, Mikko Nousiainen, Misa Palander and Juha Torvinen.

