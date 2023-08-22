Hussein’s achievement was that he was the first Egyptian to win the World Cup gold in the World Wrestling Championship, after 5 Egyptians failed to reach the finals in previous competitions.

And about the scenes of winning the world title, Hussein told Sky News Arabia: “I went to the tournament with hopes of winning it, and I used to tell myself that champions always do the impossible, and my dream was to win the championship, not just honorable representation.”

As for the preparation for the championship matches, Hussein explained: “I always watched the opponents and their championships that they played, and the style of play of each one of them, and did it change over the past years, and I mentioned them vigorously so that I could confront them and focus on their weaknesses, and win over them.”

Regarding his having to play the final match while he was injured, after the injury he suffered in training was renewed, Hussein said: “I was dealt a strong blow in the semi-final match, and I completed it while I was injured, and I tried to heal the wound before the final match, which did not happen, to play the final while I was injured.”

The Egyptian national team player added to the Romanian wrestling youth: “I was afraid in the final match that the injury would recur, and that I would bleed heavily and be expelled because of it for exceeding the allowed treatment time, but I played the match and was able to overcome my Armenian competitors.”

In the months prior to the World Championship, the Egyptian champion prepared strongly, pointing out that by saying: “Good training and choosing the appropriate diet are the basis for the success of any athlete, and I used to adjust for myself the diet that suits me, because I do not have any doctor or official sponsor. God, after toil, was able to raise the name of Egypt high.

The Egyptian champion has a great dream represented by standing on the podiums and hearing the Egyptian national anthem in the Olympics, expressing this by saying: “The dream of every athlete is to raise the flag of his country in the international platforms, and my dream will not depend on achieving one medal, but more than one medal in the coming years.” And I will do everything in my power to achieve it.”

The World Cup youth wrestling champion hopes that he will have an official sponsor to provide him with the capabilities that help him to be an Olympic champion, including external camps to raise his level and bring the distance closer to the Olympic dream.

The career of the Egyptian player in the tournament

He kicked off the round of 32 with an uneven 8-0 win over Croatian champion Luka Ivanovic.

In the final price, he defeated Azerbaijani Kenan Abduladze, 7-5.

In the quarter-finals, he defeated the Turkish Izzat Sariyar by unevenness 9-0.

In the semi-finals, he defeated Iranian Malek Mohammad Brosli 9-4.

In the final, he was able to beat Armenia 4-2.

Congratulations on the outstanding achievement

The Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, congratulated the player on the great achievement he achieved, indicating that Egypt supports all players in international forums, and that the system is moving steadily towards achieving successive achievements at all continental and global levels.

Mustafa Hussein’s gold is considered the first for Egypt in the world wrestling championships of all ages, since the gold of Muhammad Ibrahim Kisho in the U-23 World Championship, which was held in Romania 2018.