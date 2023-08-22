The Japanese government said today that it has been notified of the intention to North Korea to launch a satellite sometime between this Thursday and August 31about three months after such a failed attempt.

The Japan Coast Guard was notified early this Monday (Tuesday in this part of the world) that Pyongyang will designate three maritime risk zones for the period (two west of the Korean peninsula and one east of the Philippine island of Luzon), which is common in these cases due to the risk of rocket debris falling during launch.

The announcement comes after the North Korean regime tried to launch what it claimed was its first military reconnaissance satellite on May 31.but the rocket that was carrying it crashed into the sea due to a failure in certain engines.

This new attempt to put the satellite into orbit follows the trilateral summit held last week between The United States, South Korea and Japan, where the allies advocated strengthening their security cooperation with North Korea’s weapons development in mind, among other common challenges.

Seoul and Washington begin extensive military maneuvers against threats from Pyongyang

The three countries are currently alert to possible tests of the regime due to its rapprochement and the holding of major military maneuvers between Seoul and Washington on the peninsula.which are criticized and usually replicated with this type of evidence by Pyongyang, which considers them a drill to invade their territory.



North Korea has launched six space rockets with which it said it was seeking to put observation satellites into orbit, including the failed one last May.

The international community tends to closely monitor these types of North Korean launches linked to the satellite sector, which they consider to be covert tests of ballistic missile technology. No expert has ever captured any signal from the North Korean devices that were deployed in Earth orbit.

EFE.