The head of the EC von der Leyen: the 11th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation has measures against circumventing restrictions

The head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, told what restrictions will be included in the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. Her words lead RIA News.

At the end of the first day of the EU summit in Brussels, von der Leyen revealed details about the new package of sanctions against Russia and stressed that it will contain solutions against circumventing restrictions.

“We have a set of measures already taken, but of course they are not enough. And the 11th package of sanctions will also and mainly include anti-circumvention measures [действующих ограничений]”, she noted.

Earlier it was reported that the EU countries are discussing new restrictions against Russia. Specific measures have not been proposed, but the organization intends to increase sanctions pressure.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, specified that the European Union had almost no options for new sanctions against Russia. In his opinion, the tools have already been exhausted. Borrell added that the countries of association will focus on increasing assistance to Ukraine.