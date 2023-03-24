Madrid, Spain.- The first official exhibition of Formula 1which will open its doors on March 24 at the IFEMA venue (Madrid), does not have the participation of Aston Martin who justified this decision as beneficial to focus on improving his team in the competition.

“We can continue to add material, and hopefully now that Aston Martin is getting good results to join this project”, said Tim Harvey, Chief Curator of the Exhibition, who added that he believes that it has been the “right decision” for the good of the team and that he may possibly be incorporated for future exhibitions.

“Formula 1 has a very rich history, and being able to bring it to the public is a very exciting opportunity. We have seen how many young people have become interested in competition in recent years, and it is an opportunity to see the cars for people who cannot attend a race”, explained Harvey.

The exhibition has seven rooms, where fans can enjoy the history of the championship, from its birth in 1950 at the Silverstone Circuit, to the British Grand Prix, and will remain open until early summer.

Highlights include the remains of the car from Romain Grosjean from his dramatic 2020 crash in Bahrain in the ‘Survival’ room, Pierre Gasly’s first ‘Monza Miracle’ race-winning car from the same season and the first public display of a Ferrari F1 power unit.

Five more specially designed rooms make up the Exhibition, and visitors begin their journey by passing through ‘Once upon a time in the Formula 1‘, where never-before-seen photos will transport you through F1’s most iconic and defining moments.

Moving on to the ‘Design Lab’, fans are taken inside an F1 factory to explore the design, test and manufacturing processes, with exclusive insights from the F1 tire supplier. F1 Pirellibefore ‘Drivers and Duels’ offers a design inspired by a race track and celebrates the most iconic drivers and legendary races since the beginning of the Formula 1.

‘Revolution By Design’ features groundbreaking innovations throughout F1 history and explores the new technologies that are coming, with the show reaching its climax in ‘The Pit Wall’, delivering an immersive, cinematic experience that allows Fans relive the greatest moments of F1 history like never before.

The different interactive screens on the tour, which can last up to an hour and a half, will review the history of the Formula 1 from its beginnings, with the most iconic cars, to the present, including also the future of the competition, and the price of general admission for adults starts at 18 euros up to 28, and children under three years of age enter free.