The municipalities of the eastern region dealt, through their proactive plans, with the state of air instability that the eastern region went through, from heavy and medium rains, noting that, based on weather forecasts, preventive measures were taken by preparing specialized teams, and providing them with the necessary equipment, pumps and capabilities, To raise its preparedness and the degree of its readiness to face any emergency that may result from the weather conditions, while the Fujairah Police warned against gathering near the valleys or entering the valleys during their flow.

For his part, the Director of the Kalba Municipality, Eng. Abdul Rahman Al-Naqbi, said that his administration held a coordination meeting to review the readiness of plans to prepare for weather conditions and their developments, indicating that the field work teams are fully prepared to face any weather emergency and rains of varying intensity, by studying the plans and routes of equipment. And mechanisms, to ensure smooth and easy access, and the ability to respond according to the approved time frame.

He stressed that the work teams were able to confront the rainwater pools, by withdrawing it directly through the mechanisms and equipment that were distributed proactively.

The Fujairah Municipality has taken preventive measures, by preparing specialized teams, and providing them with the equipment, pumps, and capabilities necessary to raise their readiness and the degree of their readiness to face the effects that may result from weather conditions in the emirate and its affiliated regions, and specialized teams that draw rainwater from streets and residential areas have also been provided. With large suction tanks, and distribute it to areas where the largest amounts of rainwater accumulate, especially residential areas and vital streets.

The municipality pointed out that it has intensified its efforts and raised the degree of preparedness of the rain and emergency committee in the municipality in the face of the air instability that the region is currently going through.

For its part, the Fujairah Police General Command stated that the Emirate of Fujairah is witnessing the formation of cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, and all road users must be careful while driving on the roads, leave a distance between vehicles, avoid going to the sea, and stay away from valleys and places where water collects.

And she noted that, in the interest of community safety, and preventive measures in enhancing the safe environment for roads, Article (1) of Ministerial Resolution No. (130) of 1997, and the executive regulations of Federal Law No. (21) of (1995), have been updated, amending some provisions of the Ministerial Resolution. No. (178) for the year (2017), to include, in addition to other important points, points that enhance traffic safety during emergencies, the flow of valleys and rainfall, and a number of violations related to these preventive measures.

Gathering near valleys, torrents, and dams will be fined during rainy weather, and violators will be fined 1,000 dirhams and (6) traffic points added to the driver’s file. Entering valleys while they are running will also be fined, regardless of their level of severity, and fined 2,000 dirhams and (23) points. traffic, in addition to impounding the vehicle for 60 days.

She added that anyone who obstructs the competent authorities from carrying out their work regarding regulating traffic, ambulance and rescue during emergencies, disasters, crises, rains and valleys will be fined 1,000 dirhams and (4) traffic points, and the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days.

