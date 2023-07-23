While the chief climate scientist at the US Space Agency (NASA) warned that the current month of July is likely to be the hottest in the world for “hundreds, if not thousands of years.”“.

This warning comes in light of what this world is witnessing in terms of breaking daily records this month, according to astronomical observatories run by the European Union and the University of Maine, and rely on generating preliminary estimates based on models that combine ground and satellite data. .

Warning details

Highlights of the statements of NASA’s chief scientist :

* Although the results of these observatories differ slightly from each other, the very high temperatures are clear .

* This will likely be reflected in the more accurate monthly reports issued by US agencies at a later date.

* We are witnessing unprecedented changes all over the world .

* Heat waves in America, Europe and China are breaking records, left, right and center .

* These effects cannot be attributed solely to El Niño, despite the small role it plays, but what we see is global warming, almost everywhere, especially in the oceans..

* For several months we’ve seen record-breaking sea surface temperatures, and we expect that to continue, because we keep pumping greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere .

The next is greater

Experts warn that the worst is yet to come, and that the record high temperatures will affect hundreds of millions of people with deadly repercussions and will turn large parts of the earth into uninhabitable areas, which requires urgent international action to prevent the disaster that will befall the planet and its human inhabitants and various living creatures. .

Experts pointed out that this record warming is what contributes to increasing the negative impact of climatic and natural phenomena, including El Niño, and not the other way around, as is rumored. .

A foregone conclusion

Environmental expert, member of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Ayman Haitham Qaddouri, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia :

* What the planet is witnessing from historical record warming is not due to the effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which does not exceed 15%, and it raises global warming by an amount that does not exceed 0.2 degrees Celsius, which we had previously explained. .

* In addition, it is a natural phenomenon that has been repeated for hundreds of years, that is, before climate change and global warming ravaged the world .

* Rather, the opposite is true, that is, due to the acceleration of climate change, the rate of warming caused by this phenomenon has increased to range between 0.2-1 degrees Celsius. .

Positive relationship

* Thus, the relationship between the effects of El Niño and the global warming that results in climate change is a direct relationship, meaning that its impact on the climate increases with the increase in the intensity of global warming, and the warming is exacerbated by the rising concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, which are reflected on the surface of the Earth in the form of disasters framed by the name of climate change..

* The continuous rise in average temperatures over the past 20 years, and its breaking of global determinants in more than a year, was a clear introduction to what we have reached now, which we have previously warned about repeatedly and before the beginning of this year, even which is the harshest..

Urgent steps

* Thus, predictions indicate an increase in the average annual temperature from 13-25 degrees Celsius, the optimum temperature for humans, to reach 29 degrees Celsius, which means a shrinking of the human climate suitable for habitation and the practice of human activities, which puts billions of people at risk, and to avoid this catastrophic scenario it is necessary to :

* Doubling international efforts to limit global warming and return to the 1.5°C threshold established in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, to spare at least 75 percent of the world’s population exposure to unprecedented temperatures that are not recorded in the records of climatic regions distributed within the terrestrial climatic regions. .

* Compliance with the Paris climate agreement requires the commitment of the major industrial countries, led by America and China, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions resulting from excessive industrial activity while activating the role of the “losses and damages” fund to support affected countries and address the effects of climate change in developing countries, especially those that do not have actual contributions to the global warming process. .

* The framing and translation of this international action must be urgent so that it does not exceed the date of the COP28 Climate Summit in the UAE, and for that fateful summit to be a turning point that puts an end to the rampant climate change, and the extremism it left behind in the phenomena of nature and the disruption of the environmental and vital balance.