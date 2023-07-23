‘They are like children 2’ is one of the films that most characterizes Adam Sandler’s cinema. The feature film, co-starring Salma Hayek, Chris Rock and Kevin James; is a comedy whose objective is to amuse the whole family with the occurrences of a group of friends in their adult stage. Although the film is 10 years old since its premiere, many people are still looking for it to see it on streaming platforms. Therefore, in this note, we tell you all the details of the tape.

On what platform can you see ‘They are like children 2’?

The movie ‘They are like children 2’ can be seen on two streaming platforms: the film is available on Netflix and HBO Max.

Where to see ‘They are like children 2’ in Latin Spanish, totally FREE?

There are different web pages that offer the transmission of productions at no cost; however, that practice is not recommended. If you want to see ‘They are like children 2’ legally and you cannot pay the subscription of a streaming platform, rent the comedy for a lower price on Movistar Play, Claro Video, Amazon and Google Play Movies.

Who make up the cast of ‘They are like children 2’?

Adam Sandler – Lenny Feder

Salma Hayek – Roxanne Chase-Feder

David Spade-Marcus Higgins

Chris Rock – Kurt McKenzie

Kevin James – Eric Lamonsoff

Maya Rudolph – Deanne McKenzie

Mara Bello – Sally Lamonsoff

Steve Buscemi-Wiley

Colin Quinn-Dickie Bailey

For what audience is ‘Son como niños 2’ directed?

The film directed by Dennis Dugan and scripted by Adam Sandler It is for people over 14 years old.so it is recommended that children under this age view it in the company of an adult.

