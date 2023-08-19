Faisal Al-Naqbi (Khor Fakkan)

Khor Fakkan achieved a valuable victory over Hatta 2-1, in the meeting that was held at Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi Stadium, within the first round of the “ADNOC Professional League”, and thus the “Eagles” succeed in tasting the taste of the first victory in the first round of the tournament, since its participation in the league. , as the team had not previously scored the three points at the “start of the journey” during the previous five participations, and the victory was the third over the “hurricane” in their joint confrontations, and on the other hand, Hatta failed to win or return with at least a “point” in the first participation, after Ascension to the “professionals”, and victory has been absent from the team since May 2021.

The two teams shared the first half of the confrontation, as the “hurricane” advanced with a goal through Mustafa Zidane in the tenth minute, and the landowners equalized in the 45th minute, with a powerful shot from Brazilian Junior, which hit the net with “friendly fire” through Anas Karimi.

During the second half, the “Eagles” succeeded in scoring the second goal, through the Brazilian Thiago from the penalty kick, and scored his first goal with his new team, which is his sixth in the league, after he scored 5 goals during the last season in the Al Dhafra shirt.