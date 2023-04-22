A player of Elden Ring beat the boss Maleniaconsidered one of the strongest in the game, as well as one of the most difficult to achieve, in approx ten seconds. This is an interesting success, which shows the dedication of some players towards FromSoftware’s latest effort, which over the months has seen all kinds of companies, from streamers who finished it using the power of thought, to players who become true legends like Let Me Solo Her.

Reddit user jdyhrberg shared a clip in which he shows his quick battle against Malenia. As visible, the player hit her quickly in a jump, taking away a lot of her energy and making the fight go to the second phase, the latter won by throwing a freezing potion and then finishing it with a few well-aimed blows.

jdyhrberg’s video was a response to another video where Malenia is killed in fifteen secondsmoreover using the same tactic and the same equipment.

Naturally Elden Ring fans appeared very impressed with the video, although one did point out that the fight timer should have started earlier than shown in the video, i.e. immediately after the fog gate, because the remote classes start the fight from there.

For the rest, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.