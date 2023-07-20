The only way to become a millionaire collecting parking tickets is to start out as a billionaire. Or you have to be a lawyer. This cunning Dutchman collected more than forty fines in recent years in the hope of earning a nice pocket money. Unfortunately for the man, the court got wind of it and now he can just pay all the fines.

How do you earn money from a parking ticket?

Earlier this year we wrote about smart desks that contest a fine for you for free. If the fine is declared invalid, these companies may send the bill for the legal costs to the government. These bills can add up quickly. And so this man also tried to earn some pocket money together with an agency.

The man parks his car in paid parking spaces in Vlissingen, Sluis, Goes and other places without buying a parking ticket. He always parks with one wheel on the sidewalk. The defense of the man is that he is not parking ‘legally’, but violates another traffic law.

The wrong parker demands a penalty

In his own words, he has always received the wrong ticket, which is why all parking fines are invalid. ‘Everywhere, the wrong parker lodges an objection and, for example, requests a postponement of payment. If a municipality does not decide on this objection or request in time, the demand for a penalty will immediately follow AD. A few municipalities would indeed have scrapped the fine.

The man has to appear before various courts, but in the end the court in Den Bosch bundles all cases in one appeal. According to the court, the man had ‘no other purpose than to generate income’. In the end, the wrong parker simply has to pay the fines, it reports AD. It is possible that the man will still lodge an objection (Cassation) about this.