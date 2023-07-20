The Local Police and the Civil Guard of Las Torres de Cotillas begin to surround the perpetrator of the attack on the nine-month-old pregnant woman of Senegalese nationality last Sunday night. The investigations are beginning to bear fruit and they have already identified a suspect in the hit-and-run.

According to sources close to the investigation, the driver lives in the Murcian neighborhood of Polígono de la Paz, and has family ties to residents of Las Torres de Cotillas, which is why he was in the area last Sunday. Likewise, the agents have discovered that this young man, about 24 years old, has a history of drug trafficking. It was through acquaintances of his that the agents discovered that the suspect had left the house where he lived that same morning in a hurry, “he gave the keys to the house to a relative and left overnight, without packing his suitcase,” the sources indicate.

Investigators believe that he was able to head to Seville, specifically to the Tres Mil Viviendas neighborhood, the most marginal area of ​​the Seville capital. The Local Police reported the progress of the investigations to the Civil Guard of the Las Torres de Cotillas post, and requested their help in the investigation, since the case exceeds the powers of the municipal police force. Now, the matter is focused on locating the suspect in this Andalusian city. Parallel to the identification of the driver responsible for hitting Astou, the nine-month pregnant woman who is still in a coma, in the ICU of the Arrixaca hospital, an attempt is being made to locate the vehicle, “a small white SUV-type car”, without any progress being made at the moment, the sources point out.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. last Sunday, when Astou went down with her two children, ages 8 and 5, and a niece, to the park where her husband and some friends were. The children crossed first at the zebra crossing next to the hermitage in the La Cruz neighborhood and she followed her. “She stayed behind her because she was going slower,” recalls her husband, who witnessed the accident. “I heard the blow and saw that she was thrown about eight meters,” the victim’s husband, Khadj Sy, told LA VERDAD.

Neither he nor any other neighbor managed to capture any detail of the car, which did not stop. A neighbor, Josefa Molina, could see that it was a “small and white” vehicle and it was she who called the 112 Emergency Coordination Center to give the alert. Soon ambulances and the Local Police arrived in the area, the body that took over the investigation as it was an accident in an urban area.

The agents took a short time to find out that whoever was driving the vehicle was driving at excessive speed and that he did not see the woman cross the pedestrian crossing, since there was no sign of braking. In addition, after running over the victim, the car traveled about two kilometers with the bag that the woman was carrying on the hood. A neighbor found him at a roundabout in the Florida neighborhood, so investigators believe that he fled in the direction of Alguazas.

The 30-year-old woman suffered a severe head injury and was transferred in critical condition to the La Arrixaca hospital where, in her ninth month of pregnancy, she had to undergo an emergency caesarean section and the baby was born alive, according to sources from the Ministry of Health. “The boy is doing very well,” the father explained. Her mother, however, had to be operated on twice at dawn and she is going through a critical situation at the neurological level. Ministry sources specified that the situation is stable within the gravity.