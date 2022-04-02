Mélanie Deijn (59) has been married and lives with her husband since 2013 in the hamlet of Deux-frères, between Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon.

‘In the Netherlands I worked with children, in a playgroup and in after-school care. Now we have a chambre d’hôtes, two cottages, a safari tent and a mini campsite with four places. There are 21 houses in our village. Every Friday we meet with the women. We organize things: baking pancakes together on holidays, for example. I am also on the city council. Recently I made sure that we got a new manager of the village restaurant. There is now a super nice couple in it. They are two men, so that takes some getting used to for some residents. Some are quite conservative. But it’s going really well. One of those men is also a hairdresser, so we now even have a hairdresser in our village!