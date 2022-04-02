Camilo and Evaluna’s firstborn is getting closer to arriving in this world, and has had his fans around the world excited about the new baby, especially Ricardo Montaner, the grandfather of Indigo. This was expressed by the interpreter in a recent interview.

It is no secret that the clan Montaner He is quite united and protective. The singer of “On the top of the sky” went viral a while ago by saying that “Camilo He had not been added to the family’s WhatsApp chat until he married Evaluna.” Following the same line, Ricardo said that everyone in his home is preparing for the arrival of his grandson.

YOU CAN SEE: Resident praises Camilo’s success and compares him to J Balvin: “Raise the bar of creativity”

“I think it will be born in the next week when they have arrived Mau and Rickywhich are in Spain, but traveling here, to be all together, waiting for the arrival of Indigo, so I expect (his birth) any day of the next week, “said the interpreter on the Ventaneando program.

In addition, he also said that his grandson will come into the world in a more traditional way. “I’m going to tell you several things… we do not know if it is a girl or a boy, it will be born at home through a midwife as I was born 60-odd years ago, in a very natural way, in water”, said the patriarch of the Montaners.

Ricardo Montaner gives details of the future arrival of his grandson, Indigo. PHOTO: Instagram.

The singer did not hide his emotion at receiving Indigo. Even remember that he had one of the most moving reactions when he heard the news of Evaluna’s pregnancy as we could see in the video that Camilo and his wife shared on social networks.

“There is a very special emotion, because it is my daughter’s baby. I have, from my two oldest children, four grandchildren… but when the girl becomes pregnant it is a very special emotion, “said Montaner on the Pati Chapoy program.

YOU CAN SEE: Evaluna Montaner reveals the reason why she could not have children before getting pregnant with Camilo

In addition to this, the future grandfather also explained that the name chosen for his grandson or granddaughter was something unique for him and for his entire family. To the point that his wife, Marlene, has just created a line of baby clothes inspired by the firstborn of the singers.

“Indigo suits both for a girl and for a boy, a name that the parents chose and I find it very beautiful. The clothing line has Marlene and obviously Evaluna very enthusiastic”, commented the singer-songwriter.