Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

6 stars from the “ADNOC Professional League” clubs celebrated scoring the “double” in the “Round 15” matches, which witnessed the highest score, since the start of the season, in 5 matches, most notably the “Capital Derby” between Al Wahda and Al Jazira 3-2, and Al Ain and Hatta. 5-3, Ittihad Kalba and Al-Bataeh 1-2, Khor Fakkan and Shabab Al-Ahly 0-3.

The “Al-Zaeem” confrontation against its guest, “The Hurricane” 5-3, witnessed the scoring of two “double”, the first by Sultan Al Shamsi, the Al Ain player, in the 43rd and 46th minutes, and the “double” is the second in Al Shamsi’s career in the “Professional League”, after the first with his team. Previous Baniyas vs. Ajman 4-1 in “Round 14” of the 2019-2020 season.

On the other hand, the “substitute” Chisum Charles scored a “double” in the 86th and 90th minutes, which were the first two goals for the Nigerian striker in only his second match with the “Hurricane” in the league.

The scenario of the Al Ain and Hatta match was repeated, in the “Derby” confrontation, which brought Al Wahda together with its neighbor Al Jazira 3-2 at the end of “Round 15”, which witnessed the scoring of “two braces” by the Brazilian Alan Marquez, captain of “Al Annabi”, who opened his scoring record with the team in the league. With the first goal in the 41st minute, before adding his second and third goals to his team in the 69th minute, giving “The Excellencies” the winning points over “Abu Dhabi Pride”, who only scored two goals through Congolese Neskens Kebano in the 44th and 62nd minutes.

Cameroonian Anatoly Bertrand, the Al-Bataeh striker, led his team to come from behind against its host Ittihad Kalba, with a goal from Mehdi Qaidi, in the 38th minute, to a 2-1 victory thanks to the “double” he scored in the 46th and 63rd minutes, which is the second “double” in Anatoly’s record in “ Professional League” for two seasons, after he previously scored two goals in the “Al-Raqi” match against its guest Al-Jazira 2-4 in the “11th round” of the league last season 2022-2023.

The double of the “substitute” Yuri Cesar paved the way for Shabab Al-Ahly to win against its host Khor Fakkan 3-0, and Cesar scored two goals in a row for the “Knights” within less than three minutes, 74 and 77, before the “substitute” Mo’nis Dabour added the “third” in the minute. 83.

“Duals” round

Sultan Al Shamsi “Al Ain”

Chisum Charles “Hatta”

Anatoly Bertrand “Al-Bataeh”

Yuri Cesar “Shabab Al-Ahly”

Alain Marquez “Unity”

Neskens Kebano “Al Jazeera”