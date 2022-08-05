Some time ago it was confirmed that the new anime of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai I would finally have a dubbing into Latin Spanish. Although not much information was shared at the time, today it was finally revealed exactly when this will happen.

According to the official Anime Onegai Twitter account, will be next August 25, 2022 when we finally get a chance to listen to the anime Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai in Latin American Spanish. All of this will be available through the Anime Onegai service.

We are very excited to announce the arrival of “Dragon Quest: The adventure of Dai” AND with #DubbingOnegai how much do you like https://t.co/sItjaHHQlE next AUGUST 25, 2022!😻💖

It would help us a lot if you share this amazing news with everyone! pic.twitter.com/REtwO6LPDU — AnimeOnegai by ANIMEKA (@Anime_Onegai) August 5, 2022

Although Anime Onegai offers various subscription options, dubbing is available from $46.49 pesos per month, or $464.90 pesos per year. In this way, your wallet will not suffer much if you want to enjoy this beloved anime without having to read subtitles. Similarly, we remember that this will be the cast:

-Claudia Motta as Dai

-Azúl Valadez as Maam

-Hector Mena as Popp

-David Allende as Hyunckel

-Jessica Angeles as Princess Leona

-Ricardo Brust as Crocodin

Scarlet Miuller as Gome -Manuel Campuzano as Aván -Andres Garcia as Hadler -Alejandro Villeli as Grandfather Bláss -Jesse Conde as the Village Chief.

Remember, the dubbing into Latin Spanish of Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai will be available in Anime Onegai from next August 25, 2022. In related topics, there is already a release date for Dragon Quest Treasures. Similarly, this was the message from the creator of the series for his anniversary.

