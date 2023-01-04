For decades, his has been one of the most recognized faces in show business. The actress Kathy Bates achieved success in 1980, thanks to the interpretation of the character Stella May in Come Back To The Five And Dime Jimmy Dean. And she made herself known even more, after her role in Miserywhich won her the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Unfortunately, in his private life he has not faced serene periods. Kathy Bates found out she has cancer twice. The first time was in 2003 when her doctors informed her that she had a ovarian cancer and then in 2012, a diagnosis of a breast cancer.

The actress Kathy Bates she is a survivor

Today she is a survivor and after her breast surgery, the well-known actress has started talking to the world about lymphedema and it became the spokesperson for the Lymphatic Education & Research Network. She was diagnosed after the operation and sadly, it is one of the most feared consequences of the surgery itself. It leads to lymphatic stasis (stagnation) and causes chronic swelling of the arms.

I have to wear compression sleeves, so my arms don’t swell up, I wear them when I fly or when I do some strenuous task. The Pandemia forced me to slow down, anyone living with this condition must not give up on living their life. Going out in public wearing a compression garment, especially when people are not educated, can sometimes be more painful than the disease itself. However, hiding at home and living a sedentary lifestyle will only make things worse for your body and your mind.

The star appeals to all who suffer from this condition

The actress supports all research on lymphedema and finances those who study to discover new things and to raise awareness about this condition. She herself has always repeated that he doesn’t allow the diagnosis to slow down his lifekeep working and doing what you love.