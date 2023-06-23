Dubai (Union)

The Dubai International Championship of the Abu Dhabi Association for Professional Jiu-Jitsu for the category without a suit will start tomorrow from Rashid bin Hamdan Hall at Al-Nasr Club in Dubai, in light of wide international participation and a strong presence of the most prominent stars of the rug.

The tournament, which is organized by the Federation, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Association for Professional Jiu-Jitsu (AJP), witnesses the participation of hundreds of players classified from various local and international clubs and academies in the categories of buds, youth, amateurs, professionals and masters.

Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation, said: “We are on a date with a new chapter of success that is dominated by the Federation’s championships, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Association of Professional Jiu-Jitsu AJP, and this time from Al-Nasr Club, which will welcome the elite champions who will compete for two full days to win gold. And progress in the classification approved by the Association ».

He adds: «Our championships do not stop throughout the year, and the organization of this tournament reflects our desire to dedicate the fans of this sport and the family of ju-jitsu a unique tournament that allows the presence of families and families to encourage their children who compete for the first time on the carpet of this tournament, and allows other competing groups to maintain the highest Degrees of readiness and readiness for the upcoming benefits.

For his part, Rodrigo Valerio, Director of Operations at the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, says: “We witnessed a record turnout by clubs and academies to participate in the Dubai round of the tournament, with and without the suit, and I would like to pay tribute to the efforts of the staff, who made great efforts behind the scenes to host thousands of players.” And producing a tournament of this honorable level. Valerio thanked Al-Nasr Club for providing all the required facilities to ensure the best organization, expecting that the competition will be fierce among the players to win 600 rating points that enhance their chances of achieving qualitative achievements at the end of the season.

Brazilian Thiago Bravo (black belt) from the Palms Sports Academy Team 777, who competes in the Masters 2 category, weighing 77 kg, says: “I expect the competitions in the championship to be stronger than we are used to, given the factor of competence and experience that overwhelms the participants, especially since competitions without The suit requires advanced skills and greater focus from the players, and advanced techniques of ground combat and submission. I look forward to performing the best and reaching the podium.”