SAW has released the launch trailer for SONIC ORIGINS PLUS, available starting today on consoles and PC. As previously anticipated, this new version of the title includes not only all the additional content released for the original, but also the possibility of playing as Amy Rose and well 12 chapters of the Game Gear era.

Those who already own SONIC ORIGINS will be able to buy the Expansion Pack PLUS priced at €9.99. You can find further details in the press release that you will find at the end of the article. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the launch trailer!

SEGA’s Sonic Origins™ Plus is available now Try the Sonic The Hedgehog™ Ultimate Multigame Collection in premium physical and digital editions today Milan, 23 June 2023 – A new dose of classic Sonic the Hedgehog action has arrived! Today SEGA® released Sonic Origins Plusthe all-in-one bundle that expands from Sonic Originsthe collection of classic Sonic games digitally remastered for this generation of platform gaming. Sonic Origins Plus adds a host of exciting content, including 12 Game Gear titles and, for the first time ever, Amy Rose as a playable character in Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles™ and Sonic CDs™. Origins Plus also offers an extra dose of the fan-favorite red echidna, adding the ability to play as Knuckles in Sonic CDs, with a number of new courses designed for his unique abilities. Game Gear titles are emulated and accessible from the Museum and include: Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine™

Sonic Blast™

Sonic Chaos™

Sonic Drift™

Sonic Drift Racing

Sonic Labyrinth™

Sonic Spinball™

Sonic the Hedgehog (8-bit)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (8-bit)

Sonic Triple Trouble™

Tails Adventure™

Tails’ Skypatrol™ Sonic Origins Plus also includes all previously released add-on content for Sonic Origins, the Classical Music Pack and the Premium Entertainment Pack. With even more content and a new premium physical edition, Sonic Origins Plus is the ultimate solution to play 16 classic Sonic games in one timeless collection. Sonic Origins Plus is available now for $39.99 digitally and physically on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Also, owners of Sonic Origins will be able to purchase the expansion pack of Sonic Origins Plus priced at $9.99. Here are the details of the prices, packages and features of Sonic Origins Plus. Prices and packages Sonic Origins Plus – Premium Physical Edition – €39.99 Basic game Sonic Origins

Expansion Pack Plus

20 page artbook

Double-sided cover that pays homage to the classic 90s era of Sonic Sonic Origins Plus – Digital Edition – €39.99 Basic game Sonic Origins

Expansion Pack Plus Sonic Origins Plus – Plus Expansion Pack Only – $9.99 Digital update to switch to Sonic Origins Plus for owners of Sonic Origins To celebrate the launch, SEGA has released a brand new trailer for Sonic Origins Plus HEREwith a taste of supersonic action that players will be able to enjoy from today. Characteristics A new frontier of the classic Discover 4 remastered Sonic classics: Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles And Sonic CDs in high definition, an improved graphical presentation, animations and improvements designed for the current generation.

Classic and Anniversary Mode Snap your way through various zones in Classic mode, with original game resolution and limited lives, or try the new Anniversary mode, with infinite lives and HD widescreen.

New unlockables Complete missions to unlock Mirror Mode, new stages, challenges, behind-the-scenes content, a music player, animated shorts, special stages, and more!

Collector’s premium physical edition Add to your collection a 20-page art book and double-sided cover that pays homage to the classic 90s era of Sonic.

Game Gear titles Play 12 Sonic classics for Game Gear, with hits like sonic drift 2, Sonic Spinball And Tails Adventure!

New playable characters Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or, for the first time ever, as Amy Rose in Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles And Sonic CDs!

All in one bundle Sonic Origins Plus Also includes Classic Music Pack and Premium Fun Pack with extreme missions, Mirror Mode, additional sideband backgrounds, new character menu animations, additional music from other Sonic titles, and more!

Source: SAW