The first edition of the Dubai Digital Sports Festival 2022 was concluded yesterday, which was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and hosted by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Corporation, in cooperation with VSPN, the world leader in solutions and activities. Comprehensive esports, and the main partner du.

The last day of the festival, which lasted from the ninth to the twentieth of this month, hosted the final round of the PUBG World Championship 2022, which witnessed the victory of the “Natus Vincere” team, while the “Team 17” team ranked second. The PUBG World Championship 2022 was launched on the first of this November, with the participation of 32 teams from four regions to compete for prizes exceeding $ 2 million.

The Dubai Digital Sports Festival 2022, the first event hosted by the Dubai Exhibition Center at Expo City Dubai, brought together top players and thought leaders in the field of digital sports, for a variety of live events and popular culture activities that lasted over two weeks. The festival welcomed large numbers of families, thousands of digital sports enthusiasts, and industry experts to enjoy its diverse agenda of events, including the 2022 PUBG World Championship, the opening summit, GameExpo, PopConME, the live concert by rapper Wigs, and more. Regional tournaments, and the Minecraft Schools Esports Tournament.

The festival kicked off its activities with the inaugural summit, the leading platform dedicated to enhancing communication between companies in the electronic sports and games sector, which brought together, over two days, a group of the most prominent experts, developers and innovators in the sector. The summit, which was held on the 9th and 10th of November, in cooperation with the Dubai World Trade Center and Dubai Media City, a subsidiary of the TECOM Group, the knowledge partner of the event, hosted more than a thousand participants and more than 60 of the most prominent experts and thought leaders in the e-sports sector, in a step that highlighted Dubai has the potential for growth in the field of electronic sports.

On the other hand, the activities of “Game Expo” and “Pop Con Middle East” were launched and were organized in cooperation with the Dubai World Trade Center on the second day of the festival, where the activities of Game Expo and Pop Con Middle East hosted a group of the most prominent Hollywood celebrities, Including Chris Hemsworth (famous as Thor in Thor), Stephen Amell (famous as Oliver Queen in Green Arrow), and many more.

In addition, many exclusive sessions and workshops were organized with the participation of the most prominent artists and creators, in addition to organizing film screenings, cosplay competitions, the value of which amounted to 75 thousand dirhams, as well as art exhibitions, costume shows, game competitions, digital sports tournaments and other interactive activities. It continued for four days.

The GameExpo event also witnessed three prominent tournaments in the field of electronic games, in cooperation with leading international brands such as Minecraft and the Crown Challenge Championship, to provide a platform that allows competitors in the field of electronic sports and young players in the region to hone their skills and highlight them to the public, in addition to the opportunity to win prizes. Its value reaches 25 thousand US dollars.

These included the Minecraft Schools Esports Tournament, in which more than 600 students from 12 schools in Dubai participated; and the Gamers Hub Middle East regional electronic tournament with the participation of about 1,800 players who competed to win numerous titles in Fortnite, Brawl Stars, FIFA 23, Valorant and Racquet League games across various platforms and get prizes of up to 22 thousand dirhams; And the Crown Challenge Championship, supported by the distributor of the game “Ten Cent”, to be the first tournament in designated places hosted by Dubai, with prizes amounting to $ 25,000. In addition, the GameExpo witnessed the launch of the famous Street Fighter 6 game.

Last Saturday, the Egyptian singer “Wigs” gave a concert at the Dubai Exhibition Center in Dubai Expo City, on the penultimate day of the first session of the festival.

The inaugural Dubai Digital Sports Festival attracted gamers, families, friends, art and music enthusiasts, industry experts and gamers, and succeeded in uniting the gaming and esports communities in Dubai and across the region. These communities play a pivotal role, in addition to the festival, in raising awareness and understanding about the value of video games, and encouraging the next generation to think about developing a professional career in the field of sports and digital games.

More information about the Dubai Digital Sports Festival 2022 can be found on the website www.dubaiesportsfestival.com