The drivers of the urban buses of Murcia, known as the ‘coloraos’, suspend the strike that they had planned to start on Monday and continue until January 5. The payroll payment “is already up to date,” the works council announced this Saturday, after the City Council approved issuing a new payment to the concessionaire. “On Thursday the 15th they already paid us the extraordinary and on Friday there was a Governing Board and a new payment to the company was approved to guarantee the payroll for the following month,” explained the president of the committee, Miguel Cano, to LA VERDAD.

Despite acknowledging that, with this, they would no longer be owed anything and that “it makes no sense to continue the strike in the short term”, they warned that the labor dispute has not yet ended. The intention, advanced the spokesperson for the drivers, “is not to definitively call off the strike, but to leave it without effect while waiting to see if the next payroll is paid at the end of this month or at the beginning of January.”

For the moment, the impressions that come from La Glorieta are good. “It seems that the City Council has made a commitment to the company that it will review the financial items it is making so that the company does not continue with these service financing problems,” said Cano.

Thus, this Saturday a first ceasefire was signed to a conflict that started on the 2nd in which the drivers did not remove the buses from their garages and stood in protest in front of the City Hall. This Monday, the day the strike began, they planned to take their demands to the inauguration of the AVE.