Emergency health services have treated and transferred to the hospital two minors aged 14 and 16 who were injured when two vehicles collided on the Alicante highway, near the Marcos group, in the Murcian district of Zarandona. One of the vehicles has fled after the crash, sources from the Emergency Coordination Center have reported.

The event occurred around 2:07 p.m. on Saturday, when the single emergency telephone number ‘1-1-2’ in the Region of Murcia received several calls reporting the incident.

A rapid intervention unit (SVAE) with personnel from the Emergency and Health Emergencies Management ‘061’ and the Murcia Local Police has come to the place after learning that one of the drivers had fled.

Finally, the wounded have been transferred to the Morales Meseguer General University Hospital with various bruises.