Birò, the smallest 4-wheel electric vehicle, from Estrima, Italian company active in the electric micro-mobility sector and born in Pordenone in 2008 – landed in Kobeone of the most cosmopolitan and eclectic urban realities of the whole Japan in Hyogo Prefecture. Until December 25, a service dedicated to tourists will be active during the weekends which will allow you to visit the city on board the Birò, starting from the renowned tourist area of ​​Shin-Kobe/Kitano, located under the highest hills of Kobe. The initiative is an experimental project to evaluate improvements to the accessibility of Kobe in order to revitalize the tourist offer which is disadvantaged by unfavorable means of transport, through the inclusion of the concept of ultra-compact micro-mobility.

Indeed, the city center is characterized by its famous hills that stretch from north to south. The means of transport available are limited and this does not allow easy travel from the mountainous area, where the Ijinkan is located, to the port area, where the Port Tower is located. In addition, there are many tourist spots with a large increase in tourists which is difficult to manage. Birò, with its concept of electric micromobility, comes to the aid of passengers, reducing travel time, improving efficiency and thus enabling a comfortable, safe and convenient tour of the city. Furthermore, Birò’s green philosophy, intelligent technology and design image will help improve the city’s image and increase tourist attractiveness.

For this first test, tourists will participate in a real two-hour organized tour of the main attractions of the city. Tourists will try the experience of driving Birò through the streets of Kobe, with the certainty of always having the tour guide in front of him, also on board Birò. Starting from Shin-Kobe station, you can visit all the most famous places in Kobe, making photo stops at panoramic points such as Meriken Park with the Port Tower, Ponte Venere, the Lungomare area and that of Kitano. The project is in an experimental phase for the Christmas period which is notoriously characterized by a strong increase in tourist offers. The goal is to include the full-time Birò service and thus promote city mobility throughout the year.