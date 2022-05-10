High levels of LDL cholesterol (LDL-c, also called bad cholesterol) have been linked to the development acute myocardial infarction or stroke, and 70% of patients with high and very high cardiovascular risk do not reach the goals recommended by the clinical practice guidelines

Up to 90% of stroke cases could be prevented with adequate prevention of risk factors and a healthy life styleaccording to the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN).

Among the main modifiable risk factors that can cause a cardiovascular diseaseare arterial hypertension, hypercholesterolemia (elevated LDL-c), diabetes, smoking and arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation.

Hypercholesterolemia is a dyslipidemia in which LDL-cholesterol or also called bad cholesterol, is elevated above target levels recommended by therapeutic guidelines. These elevated lipid levels have been linked to the development of cardiovascular diseases such as angina pectoris, acute myocardial infarction or stroke, according to the Spanish Heart Foundationand represent a high-frequency health problem in the Western world.

According to the most recent clinical guidelines for the management of hypercholesterolemia (ESC/EAS 2019), the goal of LDL-c reduction should be the lower the better, and be achieved in the shortest time possible, especially in patients at high or very high risk of cardiovascular accident.

In this line, where every detail counts, we can begin to watch what we drink more often, since if we have high cholesterol they will only harm our state of health.

The 4 drinks you should not drink if you have high cholesterol The alcohol, a little or moderate consumption can lead to an increase in cholesterol and triglycerides that excessively affect the body. The coffeedespite the fact that there is still no absolute scientific consensus, it can raise cholesterol by a compound called cafestol that is usually accompanied by sugar, something to avoid if we suffer from high levels. whole milkits compounds are usually beneficial for the body, although its presence of fat can be a danger in patients with hypercholesterolemia See also Government, Letta: "I don't know if majority ahead after Draghi" sugar shakes, the large presence of added sugars are usually one of the causes of increased cholesterol.

According to the results of the investigation, published in ‘JAMA Internal Medicine’, they indicated that consuming two or more soft drinks a day, both those containing sugar and those artificially sweetened, was associated with an increased risk of death, up to 17% more , compared to those who consumed only one glass per month.

We must not forget that diet is key, a healthy lifestyle in all its aspects: exercise, rest, nutrition. Analyzing the Dietary Guidelines 2015–2020 of the United States government, which support healthy dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet and vegetarian diets, examined whether cholesterol levels differed after consuming diets high in red meat compared to diets with similar amounts of protein from white meat or non-meat sources such as legumes, nuts, grains, and soy products.

What stands out is that the study found that LDL cholesterol was significantly higher after consuming the red meat and white meat diets, compared to a meat-free diet.