Despite the difficulties encountered on Friday, and the little chance of testing a new track, Max Verstappen closes the Miami Grand Prix as a winner.

His Red Bull, very fast on the straight, manages to overtake Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari which, after an attempt in the final, has to settle for a second position. The podium is closed by Carlos Sainz Jr., who emerges from the deep waters in which he was drowning for the last few weeks. Let’s find out the performance ratings of the leading drivers in Florida in this new Motorsport.com video.