Friday, July 14, 2023, 9:10 p.m.



Updated 9:18 p.m.

After Valencia, after Extremadura, both two autonomies achieved thanks to including Vox in the governments, the PP is now trying to expand its message in such a way that it incorporates voters beyond the initials to dream of a more than enough majority. Feijóo wants even those who have never voted for the PP to vote for them and looks for coincidences more than differences. President Sánchez, meanwhile, reinforces his cultural side.