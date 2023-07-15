Athletics | Saga Vanninen won the junior EC gold: “I would have hoped for a little better even in fences”

The junior EC competitions in Espoo were Saga Vannisen’s main goal of the season. The European championship came in front of the home crowd.

14.7. 22:20

Saga Vanninen won the European under-23 gold in front of a Finnish audience in Leppävaara, Espoo. Vanninen, competing in his first season in this age group, scored 6,317.

Despite the championship, Vanninen was not completely satisfied with what he had done.

“The goal was to be in the best condition here. In Götzis, the throws were bad, especially the length here. Yes, I would have hoped for a little better in real life.”

The gold fight was between Vannisen and the Dutchman Sofie Dokter’s in between, who alternated in the top spot as the race progressed. After the first race day, i.e. after four events, Dokter led Vanni by 13 points. Dokter made it thanks to his still high height result of 189 and 200m time of 23.92.

The victory in the long jump put Vanninen on top on the morning of the second day of competition, and Vanninen went into the last two events with a narrow lead of nine points.

See also HS Vision | Podcast: Apply super material to electric car batteries Saga Vanninen’s result in the long jump was 602 centimeters.

My own added spice to the second race day was the heavy rain, which forced the race to be stopped for about an hour. Before the rain, the second group of heptathletes had time to throw their javelin, but the latter group, which also included Vanninen and Dokter, had to wait for the rain to stop.

“You have to take it with a sense of humor when you can hide from the heavy rain here. It allows you to get to know the contestants even more, so in itself it didn’t hurt that much,” commented Vanninen.

The races were interrupted for about an hour due to rain before Saga Vanninen’s team could throw the javelin on Friday.

The rain did not seem to discourage the Finnish athlete, as he improved his season’s best javelin result twice during the competition. Thanks to a 46.55-meter hurdle in the third throwing round, he made it to the last event with a 100-point lead.

In the last event, the 800 meter run, Dokter was faster, but the time difference between the two running in the same event was so small that it brought Vanninen the overall victory with a difference of 61 points to his competition partner.

The home crowd cheered wildly for Vannis during the run. The atmosphere was palpably tense when the runners were at the finish line and the final scores of the contestants were awaited in the stadium. The applause was huge when the Finn was announced as the winner. Vanninen said the audience was the best thing about the Games.

“Notice as soon as you step onto the field to do any sport, that everyone cheers and goes along. It gives a lot more!”

Also medals of other Finns, and especially Jerry Jokinen bronze in walking on the first day of the competition, have given the athletes an extra boost.

“Jerry’s medal right at the start brought quite a lot of extra feeling to the Finnish team. Every medal takes you forward, and the others also have a really strong desire to succeed. Especially now that it’s a home competition, there’s a really strong desire to succeed and make a good result,” said Vanninen.

Remember Pyrinnön from Tampere among the Finnish seven-year-olds Vilma Itälinna finished 12th and Riennon of Savonlinna No, go ahead 13th.

“This has been a long time coming. I tried to get in top condition for this, and maybe it was. The successes didn’t come as expected, but the audience here is so behind their backs, it was so cool,” Itälinna said after the match.

Clubmate Vanninen’s championship also made me happy.

“It feels even cooler! It’s so motivating and great, I always start to cry,” Itälinna stated, wiping tears from the corner of her eye.

The competitions of the entire trio in Espoo will continue even after the heptathlon, as Vanninen will still participate in the long jump, Käyhkö will participate in the high jump and Itälinna will be seen in Finland’s 4 x 100 meter relay team.