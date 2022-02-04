Turin, the investigation into the death of little Adam, the little one who fell from the balcony on the eighth floor

An autopsy on the child’s body will be carried out in the next few hours Adam, the 15-month-old baby who fell from an apartment on the eighth floor. The investigators are now at work to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident, but from a first reconstruction it would seem that the tragedy occurred following an accident.

A terrible event he has upset thousands of people, many are now showing affection and closeness to the family affected by the sudden death.

According to investigations conducted by the local police station, the drama took place in the morning of Thursday 3 February. Precisely in via Pacini 1, in the Barriera di Turin.

Adam was home with the Grandmother and their aunt was with them. His parents, of Moroccan descent, had left him because they had to work.

From a first reconstruction, it would seem that the child is perched on the back of a sofawhich was right under the window.

Unfortunately that window was open and the little one, after having climbedfell from a height of about 20 meters. He ended up in the parking lot, between a car and the wall of the building.

The first to find him lifeless on the ground was one postwoman. He quickly alerted the doctors, but little Adam died practically on the spot. Due to the impact, he reported severe trauma.

The neighbors’ tale of little Adam

When the Carabinieri arrived, the mother was on the ground, desperate. The grandfather, on the other hand, screamed: “Let me go to him!”

In addition, the grandmother and aunt were transported to the hospital, as they had a sickness. Precisely because of how the events unfolded, the police, coordinated by the prosecutor Laura Longo, think that what happened was only one tragic fatality.

Also neighbors of the grandparents’ house in an interview with the local newspaper, spoke of the family. They stated: