A Colombian urban music artist is living a true nightmare in the United States, it is about melody engell who could go to prison due to a serious accusation against him.

singer’s complaint

In recent days the story of Luis Angel Rengifo Vegabetter known in the musical world as Engell Melody, who left Colombia a few years ago due to death threats against him by the band of stubble.

Engell, who has lived in the United States for a year, could face jail time in that country due to an altercation he had with a foreigner on a street near Time Square.

Through his social networks, the urban music artist revealed that he was a victim of xenophobia by the United States Police. According to the singer’s complaint, a man of Russian nationality hit his partner for no reason and at the time of calling the authorities he did not have the expected reaction.

“A Russian man hits my partner with a table and a chair, the 360 ​​machine also breaks him, the police were called, they arrived and did nothing,” he said.

engell He said that the agents went against him. “This lieutenant only wanted to hear the Russian version and saw only the piece on his cameras when I pushed him so he wouldn’t keep hitting her.”

Apparently, the altercation began because the singer’s wife works in the streets with a 360 photo machine. According to the account of the Engell couple, the Russian hits her because she is occupying the place where he has always worked.

“I didn’t touch that man, I didn’t do anything wrong to him, it only bothered him that we were behind him, where I’ve been for a year. He had left four or five months ago and came back with a very horrible attitude,” María Martínez said in an Instagram video.

Fight that could land you in prison

In the complaint made through social networks, Engell Melody revealed to the agents “they didn’t care” that the Russian “aggressed first” to his wife and that “they only cared about the things of the Russian citizen.”

In addition, he explained that some patrols and ambulances arrived at the scene and only paid attention to the Russian, but not to his wife, who was attacked. Due to these facts, the friends of the singer from Barranquilla would have generated a fight that ended with the arrest of the Colombians.

“The four of us, along with her, ended 17 hours in prison and were reviewed… Because we were Latinos, she did not pay any attention to us, she sided with the Russian (…) For me this is xenophobia and very discriminatory,” he said.

And he explained that the police officers sexually harassed his wife. “My partner was harassed inside the precinct (a policeman telling his colleagues what a big ass *). A policeman is the one who searches her and gropes her, I think a policewoman should do it”.

Charges against the artist

According to Engell Melody, the Police charged him with felony, one of the most serious crimes against the authorities of the law. The artist from Barranquilla could face deportation or two years in federal prison in the event that the ruling comes out against him.

Finally, the urban music singer demanded justice on his social networks and revealed that “all the evidence against the Russian is already in court” so that this citizen pays for the 360 ​​photo machine that he damaged.

