Japan’s decision to establish a new format of assistance to countries in the field of armaments is in line with Tokyo’s general course of becoming a major military power. This opinion was expressed to Izvestia by the head of the Center for Japanese Studies at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences Valery Kistanov.

“This is evidenced by the fact that they have decided to increase defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 – in fact, according to the NATO standard. This means that Japan will take the third place in the world in terms of military spending, based on the country’s third place in terms of GDP, ”the expert noted.

On April 5, Tokyo announced a new format of financial assistance to developing countries in the field of military projects. In total, 2 billion yen (about $15 million) has been allocated for this this fiscal year. Thus, the Japanese intend to provide other states with their defense technologies and help improve the infrastructure of airports and seaports, which will be used by the local military. This kind of assistance is promised to the partner countries and like-minded people of Japan.

The Philippines will be one of the first recipients. They are expected to be provided with radar systems so that Manila can better monitor Chinese activity in the disputed South China Sea.

“China, with which Japan has a very bad relationship in all areas, is now the biggest headache for the country. This is reflected in the new national security strategy, where the PRC is called an unprecedented challenge. The Japanese have been putting together anti-Chinese networks in the Asia-Pacific region for a long time, now this process has accelerated, ”the Japanese specialist explained the anti-Chinese orientation of the new venture.

According to Japanese newspapers, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Fiji will be the next recipients of Japanese military aid.

