The American CNN news network quoted the Prime Minister of the Punjab Province, Mohsin Naqvi, as saying that the leader of the gang, known as “Dr. Fouad,” is accused of performing 328 surgeries on people to remove their kidneys illegally.

He added that the gang was selling these kidneys to wealthy customers for up to 10 million Pakistani rupees ($34,000) per kidney.

He explained that “Dr. Fouad” was receiving assistance during surgical operations from a car mechanic, whose name he did not mention, who was in charge of administering anesthesia.

The gang lured patients from hospitals and performed operations on them in special places in Lahore and Kashmir.

“They were able to do this in Kashmir, in the absence of a law regarding kidney transplantation, so it was easy to perform the operations there,” Naqvi noted.

Three deaths have been confirmed so far as a result of these surgeries, according to the same official, while local authorities continue investigation procedures.