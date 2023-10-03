EAccording to initial findings, the 32-year-old medical student who shot three people in Rotterdam last Thursday apparently acted out of revenge. As Dutch media reported, the suspect Faoud L. killed a 39-year-old neighbor and her 14-year-old daughter, who had previously reported him for animal cruelty. This led to a public prosecutor’s investigation, during which the University of Rotterdam was warned about the man, also because he had expressed right-wing extremist views in internet forums.

Thomas Gutschker Political correspondent for the European Union, NATO and the Benelux countries based in Brussels.

The university’s examination board then ordered that the man had to undergo a psychological assessment before he could be awarded his diploma, even though he had passed all the exams. This commission included a doctor who was said to have been shot by the student in a lecture hall. He was then arrested by a special police unit.

Indictment this Wednesday

He is scheduled to be arraigned this Wednesday. According to further reports, the suspect was also under financial pressure. He was so far behind on his rent payments that his landlord, a housing association, went to court to have the right to evict him. He would then have had to leave his apartment within two weeks. The public prosecutor’s office has not yet commented on possible motives.

On Monday, Dutch King Willem-Alexander visited the neighborhood where the suspect and two of the victims lived next door. He spoke to residents, eyewitnesses to the bloody acts, students and employees of the university hospital. By Tuesday, a crowdfunding campaign had raised more than 120,000 euros for the surviving relatives of the mother who was shot. She left behind three children, including the twin sister of the girl who was killed, a 5-year-old son and a 17-year-old daughter.