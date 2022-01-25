The DPR said that they have information about the arrival of militants of the “Right Sector” (organization banned in Russia) to the contact line area in Donbass. About it RIA News said a representative of the People’s Militia of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic.

According to him, it is possible that these fighters will be used as detachments or mopping up groups.

On January 18, DPR Deputy Defense Minister Eduard Basurin said that radicals from the Right Sector were seen in the area of ​​responsibility of the 1st Separate Marine Battalion of the 36th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Pavlopol. Together with them there were officers of the 74th center of information and psychological operations and a film crew of the Ukrainian TV channel. According to Basurin, the nationalists gave out interviews, introducing themselves as servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.