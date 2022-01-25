Egyptian theater director Jalal Al-Sharqawi entered the isolation hospital in order to receive treatment after he was infected with Corona.

Where his daughter, retired artist Abeer Al-Sharqawi, announced the matter through her account on the social networking site Facebook, days after her father was admitted to the hospital.

However, the matter worried everyone, especially since the daughter confirmed that her father suffers from lung problems due to the emerging virus, and she asked all his fans and friends to pray for him that the lung responds to treatment as soon as possible.

Director Jalal Al-Sharqawi joins a group of great artists who were recently infected with the emerging virus, some of whom have recovered from it, and others are still suffering from the consequences of the virus.

Jalal Al-Sharqawi, who received a directing diploma from France, worked at the beginning of his life as a science teacher, before holding several positions as a teacher of acting and directing, director of Tawfiq Al-Hakim Theater and Dean of the Higher Institute of Dramatic Arts. He participated in acting in more than 80 artworks.

He also participated in theatrical directing in a large number of works, but the play “The School of Rioters” remains the theatrical icon that he presented throughout its history.

As soon as his daughter announced his illness, she was showered with comments wishing her father would overcome this crisis and be able to overcome the virus.