The DPR said that Donetsk was subjected to the most powerful shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2014

Natalya Shutkina, Deputy Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Representative Office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues (JCCC), reported on the most powerful shelling of Donetsk since 2014 by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Her words convey TASS.

“This morning, Donetsk experienced the heaviest shelling in the history of the conflict,” Shutkina said. According to her, 40 rockets from the Grad multiple launch rocket system were fired at the city. “Now we are working on clarifying the damage, there are already a lot of them at this moment, since there are dense buildings,” she added.

On December 14, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the situation in Donetsk is not easy at the moment, and the Russian Armed Forces (AF) are concentrated on it. He added that the special military operation (SVO) continues.